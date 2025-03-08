Left Menu

Trump Presses India on Tariff Reductions

US President Donald Trump announced that India has agreed to significantly reduce its tariffs, highlighting the challenges American businesses face in exporting to India. Trump described India as a high-tariff nation and reiterated that reciprocal tariffs would commence against countries imposing levies on US goods.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newyork | Updated: 08-03-2025 11:16 IST | Created: 08-03-2025 11:16 IST
US President Donald Trump revealed that India has committed to lowering its tariffs substantially, citing the difficulties American products encounter in entering the Indian market.

In remarks from the Oval Office, Trump categorized other nations, including Canada, Mexico, and European Union countries, as 'abusers' of favorable US trade conditions, while highlighting India's 'restrictive' tariffs.

Labeling India a 'tariff king,' Trump announced forthcoming reciprocal tariffs set to begin on April 2, marking his ongoing emphasis on correcting what he perceives as unfair trade practices against the United States.

(With inputs from agencies.)

