Trump Presses India on Tariff Reductions

US President Donald Trump revealed that India has committed to lowering its tariffs substantially, citing the difficulties American products encounter in entering the Indian market.

In remarks from the Oval Office, Trump categorized other nations, including Canada, Mexico, and European Union countries, as 'abusers' of favorable US trade conditions, while highlighting India's 'restrictive' tariffs.

Labeling India a 'tariff king,' Trump announced forthcoming reciprocal tariffs set to begin on April 2, marking his ongoing emphasis on correcting what he perceives as unfair trade practices against the United States.

