Delhi's New Dawn: Mahila Samriddhi Yojana
Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta announced the implementation of the Mahila Samriddhi Yojana, a welfare scheme providing Rs 2,500 monthly to poor women. The Delhi cabinet approved Rs 5,100 crore for the scheme. The BJP fulfilled a key poll promise, contributing to its electoral success in the Delhi Assembly elections.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-03-2025 15:36 IST | Created: 08-03-2025 15:36 IST
On Saturday, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta unveiled the Mahila Samriddhi Yojana, a welfare initiative providing Rs 2,500 in monthly aid to the city's underprivileged women.
The Delhi cabinet has sanctioned a budget of Rs 5,100 crore to ensure the successful rollout of the scheme, which formed a crucial part of the Bharatiya Janata Party's electoral manifesto.
The BJP's strategic campaign, championing this financial aid commitment, played a pivotal role in their decisive victory, winning 48 out of 70 seats, thus reclaiming power in Delhi after 26 years.
