Delhi's New Dawn: Mahila Samriddhi Yojana

On Saturday, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta unveiled the Mahila Samriddhi Yojana, a welfare initiative providing Rs 2,500 in monthly aid to the city's underprivileged women.

The Delhi cabinet has sanctioned a budget of Rs 5,100 crore to ensure the successful rollout of the scheme, which formed a crucial part of the Bharatiya Janata Party's electoral manifesto.

The BJP's strategic campaign, championing this financial aid commitment, played a pivotal role in their decisive victory, winning 48 out of 70 seats, thus reclaiming power in Delhi after 26 years.

(With inputs from agencies.)