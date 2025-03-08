Left Menu

Delhi's New Dawn: Mahila Samriddhi Yojana

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta announced the implementation of the Mahila Samriddhi Yojana, a welfare scheme providing Rs 2,500 monthly to poor women. The Delhi cabinet approved Rs 5,100 crore for the scheme. The BJP fulfilled a key poll promise, contributing to its electoral success in the Delhi Assembly elections.

On Saturday, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta unveiled the Mahila Samriddhi Yojana, a welfare initiative providing Rs 2,500 in monthly aid to the city's underprivileged women.

The Delhi cabinet has sanctioned a budget of Rs 5,100 crore to ensure the successful rollout of the scheme, which formed a crucial part of the Bharatiya Janata Party's electoral manifesto.

The BJP's strategic campaign, championing this financial aid commitment, played a pivotal role in their decisive victory, winning 48 out of 70 seats, thus reclaiming power in Delhi after 26 years.

