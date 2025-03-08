Left Menu

A United Call: Restoring Jammu and Kashmir's Statehood and Prosperity

Senior Congress MLA Tariq Hameed Karra advocates for restoring Jammu and Kashmir's statehood, emphasizing unity among political parties. He supports Chief Minister Omar Abdullah's budget, highlighting economic growth, social welfare, and sustainability. Karra stresses the need for increased tourism, effective use of artificial intelligence, and plans for Kashmiri Pandits' rehabilitation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 08-03-2025 15:54 IST | Created: 08-03-2025 15:54 IST
statehood
  • Country:
  • India

Senior Congress MLA Tariq Hameed Karra, during a recent session in the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly, made an ardent plea for the restoration of statehood, calling it a fundamental right of the people. He urged political entities to unite, transcending party lines to champion this cause.

Karra applauded Chief Minister Omar Abdullah's budget as a pivotal step towards economic and social progress in the region. The Rs 1.12 lakh crore budget for 2025-26 prioritizes multi-sector welfare and development, marking a bold move after seven years of undemocratic governance.

Emphasizing Jammu and Kashmir's potential, Karra proposed enhancing tourism's economic contribution by taking cues from global leaders like Switzerland. He also underscored leveraging digital technology for economic growth and advocated for Kashmiri Pandits' comprehensive rehabilitation, beyond cinematic portrayals, to ensure their dignified return.

(With inputs from agencies.)

