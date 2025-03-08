Left Menu

Tensions Surge Over Delimitation as CM Stalin Rallies Opposition

Union Minister Pralhad Joshi criticized Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin's call for a Joint Action Committee on constituency delimitation as a political distraction. Stalin seeks support from various states to oppose what he terms an attack on federalism, amid assurances from the Union Home Minister about seat numbers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-03-2025 17:23 IST | Created: 08-03-2025 17:23 IST
Tensions Surge Over Delimitation as CM Stalin Rallies Opposition
Union Consumer Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The political landscape in India has become increasingly tense as disputes over constituency delimitation heat up. Union Consumer Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi has publicly challenged Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin's call for a Joint Action Committee (JAC) meeting on the matter, suggesting that it is a tactic to divert attention from Stalin's alleged corruption and administrative shortcomings. "This is an attempt to cover up his misdeeds," Joshi stated to ANI reporters.

Joshi questioned the necessity of forming a committee without an existing delimitation commission, challenging Stalin's claims as nonsensical. He emphasized assurances from Union Home Minister Amit Shah that the number of seats in the Parliament and State Assemblies would remain unchanged, dismissing Stalin's concerns as baseless.

Nevertheless, Stalin has continued to rally political parties across the nation to join the opposition against what he calls a "blatant assault on federalism." He invited leaders from various national and regional parties for a JAC meeting in Chennai on March 22, 2025. While some political figures have shown support, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh stressed the unfairness of penalizing states like Kerala and Tamil Nadu that have been effective in stabilizing population growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 3-Trump expands clash with law firms with order against Perkins Coie

UPDATE 3-Trump expands clash with law firms with order against Perkins Coie

 Global
2
SpaceX loses contact with spacecraft during latest Starship mega rocket test flight from Texas

SpaceX loses contact with spacecraft during latest Starship mega rocket test...

 Global
3
Trump directs government to ask for bond in lawsuits challenging policies

Trump directs government to ask for bond in lawsuits challenging policies

 Global
4
UPDATE 1-Tennis-Fonseca delivers in Indian Wells debut, Raducanu knocked out

UPDATE 1-Tennis-Fonseca delivers in Indian Wells debut, Raducanu knocked out

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI agents transform gamma-ray astronomy: Automating observations and data analysis

Robots on the farm: AI-powered object search boosts efficiency in agriculture

AI-powered financial advice: Ethical revolution or risky gamble?

Smarter learning: How AI is revolutionizing programming education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025