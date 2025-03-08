Tensions Surge Over Delimitation as CM Stalin Rallies Opposition

The political landscape in India has become increasingly tense as disputes over constituency delimitation heat up. Union Consumer Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi has publicly challenged Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin's call for a Joint Action Committee (JAC) meeting on the matter, suggesting that it is a tactic to divert attention from Stalin's alleged corruption and administrative shortcomings. "This is an attempt to cover up his misdeeds," Joshi stated to ANI reporters.

Joshi questioned the necessity of forming a committee without an existing delimitation commission, challenging Stalin's claims as nonsensical. He emphasized assurances from Union Home Minister Amit Shah that the number of seats in the Parliament and State Assemblies would remain unchanged, dismissing Stalin's concerns as baseless.

Nevertheless, Stalin has continued to rally political parties across the nation to join the opposition against what he calls a "blatant assault on federalism." He invited leaders from various national and regional parties for a JAC meeting in Chennai on March 22, 2025. While some political figures have shown support, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh stressed the unfairness of penalizing states like Kerala and Tamil Nadu that have been effective in stabilizing population growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)