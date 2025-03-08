Left Menu

Yoon Suk Yeol Freed: South Korea's Political Turmoil Intensifies

Impeached South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol was released from prison following a court decision to allow him to stand trial without detention. His controversial martial law decree led to political unrest, impeachment by the liberal opposition, and ongoing debates about legal procedures and political divides.

President Yoon Suk Yeol
  • Country:
  • South Korea

South Korea's impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol was released from prison, following a significant decision by the Seoul Central District Court. The court canceled his arrest, allowing him to stand trial for rebellion without being detained. This move has fueled ongoing political turmoil in the country.

Yoon, who was greeted by supporters upon his release, expressed gratitude towards the court's decision. He faces charges over a controversial martial law decree issued last December which plunged the nation into chaos and led to his impeachment by a liberal-dominated National Assembly.

The Constitutional Court is yet to decide whether to affirm Yoon's impeachment, a decision that could necessitate a national election. Meanwhile, the political climate remains tense, with strong public criticism and divided opinions throughout South Korea.

(With inputs from agencies.)

