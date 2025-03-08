Friedrich Merz Poised to Lead German Coalition Amidst Key Negotiations

In a strategic move, Friedrich Merz and Germany's conservatives alongside the Social Democrats have wrapped up initial coalition discussions. The aim is to forge a beneficial alliance to rejuvenate Germany's economy and reinforce its military capacity.

With the clock ticking, Merz expresses urgency in forming a coalition to address Europe's challenges, emphasizing the need for greater self-reliance in the face of a precarious international landscape.

The election aftermath sees these political forces grappling with sensitive topics like migration and military support for Ukraine, a pivot from outgoing Chancellor Scholz's policies. Merz's agenda includes stringent border measures and economic strategies designed to stimulate growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)