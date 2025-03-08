Left Menu

Starmer's Diplomatic Surge: UK Public Opinion on the Rise

Public opinion of UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer has improved, with 30% now approving of his performance as he takes on a significant diplomatic role in Ukraine's crisis. His efforts include meetings with significant global leaders and advocating for increased defense spending amid growing tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 08-03-2025 21:38 IST | Created: 08-03-2025 21:38 IST
Starmer's Diplomatic Surge: UK Public Opinion on the Rise
Starmer
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Support for UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer is climbing as he amplifies his diplomatic role amidst the Ukraine conflict. An opinion poll by Ipsos UK for The Times reveals that 30% of Britons approve of Starmer's performance, a notable increase from the previous month's 23%, despite 45% disapproval.

Starmer has positioned himself as a central figure in international diplomacy, having met with U.S. President Donald Trump and hosted discussions with Ukraine's president and European leaders. These meetings aim to forge a path toward peace while addressing Britain's trading concerns with the U.S.

The poll further indicates growing public support for increased defense spending, even if it necessitates higher taxes or cuts to other services. Such sentiments reflect the seriousness with which the public perceives international tensions and the need for Britain to take a proactive stance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 3-Trump expands clash with law firms with order against Perkins Coie

UPDATE 3-Trump expands clash with law firms with order against Perkins Coie

 Global
2
SpaceX loses contact with spacecraft during latest Starship mega rocket test flight from Texas

SpaceX loses contact with spacecraft during latest Starship mega rocket test...

 Global
3
Trump directs government to ask for bond in lawsuits challenging policies

Trump directs government to ask for bond in lawsuits challenging policies

 Global
4
UPDATE 1-Tennis-Fonseca delivers in Indian Wells debut, Raducanu knocked out

UPDATE 1-Tennis-Fonseca delivers in Indian Wells debut, Raducanu knocked out

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI agents transform gamma-ray astronomy: Automating observations and data analysis

Robots on the farm: AI-powered object search boosts efficiency in agriculture

AI-powered financial advice: Ethical revolution or risky gamble?

Smarter learning: How AI is revolutionizing programming education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025