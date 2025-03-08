Starmer's Diplomatic Surge: UK Public Opinion on the Rise
Public opinion of UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer has improved, with 30% now approving of his performance as he takes on a significant diplomatic role in Ukraine's crisis. His efforts include meetings with significant global leaders and advocating for increased defense spending amid growing tensions.
Support for UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer is climbing as he amplifies his diplomatic role amidst the Ukraine conflict. An opinion poll by Ipsos UK for The Times reveals that 30% of Britons approve of Starmer's performance, a notable increase from the previous month's 23%, despite 45% disapproval.
Starmer has positioned himself as a central figure in international diplomacy, having met with U.S. President Donald Trump and hosted discussions with Ukraine's president and European leaders. These meetings aim to forge a path toward peace while addressing Britain's trading concerns with the U.S.
The poll further indicates growing public support for increased defense spending, even if it necessitates higher taxes or cuts to other services. Such sentiments reflect the seriousness with which the public perceives international tensions and the need for Britain to take a proactive stance.
