Congress Highlights Social Issues During 'Sadbhavna Yatra' in Beed

The Congress conducted its 'Sadbhavna Yatra' at Massajog, Beed district, spotlighting social inequalities after the murder of Sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh. Maharashtra Congress President Harshvardhan Sapkal condemned female infanticide linked to Manuwadi ideologies, drawing historical parallels to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. He accused the BJP of fostering societal divisions, aiming to end inequalities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 08-03-2025 23:01 IST | Created: 08-03-2025 23:01 IST
The Congress held its 'Sadbhavna Yatra' in Massajog, Beed district, following the high-profile murder of Sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh on December 9. The event sought to address and reduce social inequalities.

Maharashtra Congress president Harshvardhan Sapkal explicitly connected the rise in female infanticide to Manuwadi ideals, expressing his concern over the issue. He further linked these ideas to historical opposition against the coronation of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

Sapkal criticized those disrespecting Shivaji and accused the BJP of intentionally creating social divides. The 'Sadbhavna Yatra' symbolizes Congress's commitment to bridging societal divides.

(With inputs from agencies.)

