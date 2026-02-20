Left Menu

Revamping History: Ambitious Plans Unveiled for Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Museum

Newly-elected Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar mayor Sameer Rajurkar has announced plans to form a sub-committee to address issues faced by the civic-run Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Museum. The museum, established in 1999, is set for improvements including furniture upgrades and a new section honoring Shivaji Maharaj’s Navy.

The Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Museum, the only state-run by a municipal corporation, is about to witness significant changes under newly elected mayor Sameer Rajurkar. On Friday, Rajurkar announced the formation of a sub-committee tasked with diagnosing and mitigating the museum's longstanding issues.

During a meeting on Thursday, Rajurkar shared plans to tackle problems that have plagued the museum since its inception in 1999, such as inadequate furniture and water seepage. To reaffirm the legacy of Shivaji Maharaj, a new section dedicated to his naval exploits will soon become reality.

The museum draws in approximately 1.25 lakh visitors annually, making these upgrades vital for preserving and enhancing the visitor experience. Rajurkar emphasized involving people well-versed with the museum to ensure the proposed solutions are effective.

