YSRCP's Resurgence: Jagan Mohan Reddy's Vision for Andhra Pradesh

YSRCP chief Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy expressed confidence in reclaiming power in Andhra Pradesh, accusing the ruling NDA of unfulfilled promises. On the party's anniversary, Reddy highlighted educational and infrastructure failures under TDP, emphasizing YSRCP's commitment to voiceless citizens and its welfare agenda.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 12-03-2025 12:30 IST | Created: 12-03-2025 12:30 IST
YSRCP
  • Country:
  • India

YSRCP chief Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy, during a party office meeting on its 15th anniversary, strongly declared that his party would regain power in Andhra Pradesh within three years. He accused the ruling NDA alliance of failing to keep its electoral promises, leaving critical sectors, including education, healthcare, and infrastructure, in distress.

Addressing party leaders and workers, Reddy applauded their dedication and cited public approval as validation. The former CM criticized the TDP-led government for neglecting its 'Super Six' promises, which included aid for women, job creation, and free public transport for women, pointing out the lack of adequate budget allocation.

Highlighting financial shortfalls in student fee reimbursements, Reddy accused the government of merely settling last year's obligations while ignoring current demands. In a social media post, he reaffirmed YSRCP's dedication to carrying on his father's welfare policies, underscoring the party's unwavering journey and broad-based development agenda.

(With inputs from agencies.)

