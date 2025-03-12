Left Menu

Delhi Unrest: AAP's Rituraj Jha Protests BJP's Unfulfilled Promises

AAP leader Rituraj Jha led a protest in Delhi, accusing the BJP of failing to deliver on promises of financial aid and free gas cylinders to women. Despite the approval of the Mahila Samriddhi Yojana, protesters demand answers as delays persist, raising concerns about the BJP's commitments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-03-2025 16:15 IST | Created: 12-03-2025 16:15 IST
Delhi Unrest: AAP's Rituraj Jha Protests BJP's Unfulfilled Promises
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

AAP leader Rituraj Jha staged a protest at ITO in Delhi, critiquing the BJP for not delivering on election promises. The commitments included providing Rs 2,500 to women and free gas cylinders before Holi.

The BJP-led government recently approved the Mahila Samriddhi Yojana, allocating Rs 5,100 crore to provide monthly assistance to eligible women. However, implementation delays have sparked frustration among the electorate.

Jha, along with fellow protesters, questioned the BJP's intentions as the festive deadline approached, holding banners shaped like gas cylinders and chanting slogans demanding the promised benefits. This unrest highlights growing concerns over unfulfilled election pledges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Assam Soars as One of India's Top Five Fastest-Growing States

Assam Soars as One of India's Top Five Fastest-Growing States

 India
2
Foreign Aid Cuts Leave Millions of Malnourished Children Without Lifesaving Support

Foreign Aid Cuts Leave Millions of Malnourished Children Without Lifesaving ...

 Global
3
NIA Court Cracks Down: Nine Sentenced in Drone Smuggling Case

NIA Court Cracks Down: Nine Sentenced in Drone Smuggling Case

 India
4
Investigation Continues in Northeast England Ship Collision

Investigation Continues in Northeast England Ship Collision

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can AI make student evaluations fairer? The rise of automated grading and feedback

AI’s racial bias issue: How image generators are reinforcing eurocentric beauty standards

Dark Side of IoT: Why connected devices are weakest link in cybersecurity

Real-time public transport optimization: The future is here with digital twins

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025