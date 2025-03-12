Delhi Unrest: AAP's Rituraj Jha Protests BJP's Unfulfilled Promises
AAP leader Rituraj Jha led a protest in Delhi, accusing the BJP of failing to deliver on promises of financial aid and free gas cylinders to women. Despite the approval of the Mahila Samriddhi Yojana, protesters demand answers as delays persist, raising concerns about the BJP's commitments.
AAP leader Rituraj Jha staged a protest at ITO in Delhi, critiquing the BJP for not delivering on election promises. The commitments included providing Rs 2,500 to women and free gas cylinders before Holi.
The BJP-led government recently approved the Mahila Samriddhi Yojana, allocating Rs 5,100 crore to provide monthly assistance to eligible women. However, implementation delays have sparked frustration among the electorate.
Jha, along with fellow protesters, questioned the BJP's intentions as the festive deadline approached, holding banners shaped like gas cylinders and chanting slogans demanding the promised benefits. This unrest highlights growing concerns over unfulfilled election pledges.
