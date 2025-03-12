Delhi Assembly Tensions: Atishi vs. Speaker Gupta

A new political conflict has emerged with Atishi, the Leader of Opposition in the Delhi Assembly, accusing Speaker Vijender Gupta of discriminating against opposition MLAs during a recent session.

Atishi alleged that opposition members were expelled for chanting slogans during the lieutenant governor's address, while ruling party MLAs faced no such action.

She criticized the selective targeting of opposition members, calling it unprecedented, and demanded fair allocation of speaking time and equal treatment.

