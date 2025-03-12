Delhi Assembly Tensions: Atishi vs. Speaker Gupta
A political dispute erupted as Atishi accused Speaker Vijender Gupta of favoring BJP MLAs over opposition during a Delhi Assembly session. Atishi claimed opposition was unfairly ousted while ruling party faced no action for similar acts, demanding equal treatment and fair speaking time.
A new political conflict has emerged with Atishi, the Leader of Opposition in the Delhi Assembly, accusing Speaker Vijender Gupta of discriminating against opposition MLAs during a recent session.
Atishi alleged that opposition members were expelled for chanting slogans during the lieutenant governor's address, while ruling party MLAs faced no such action.
She criticized the selective targeting of opposition members, calling it unprecedented, and demanded fair allocation of speaking time and equal treatment.
