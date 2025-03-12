Left Menu

Legislative Showdown: Formation of Business Advisory Committee Stir

The Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly faced a contentious debate as BJP members called for the formation of a business advisory committee, an issue that incited a clash with the ruling National Conference. Speaker Abdul Rahim Rather assured members that a committee could be formed to ensure smooth proceedings.

A heated exchange erupted in the Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly when BJP's Sham Lal Sharma demanded the formation of a business advisory committee. The call for the committee came amidst accusations of inefficiency within the legislative process, as Sharma threatened to walk out, sparking discord with Education Minister Sakeena Itoo.

The session, presided over by NC member Mubarak Gul in Speaker Abdul Rahim Rather's brief absence, faced mounting tensions until Gul intervened to restore order, promising clarity on procedural rules. The sitting was extended by half an hour to accommodate members observing the Ramzan fast.

Upon his return, Speaker Rather stated that the provisional legislative calendar had been set per standard protocol, negating the immediate need for a committee. However, he acknowledged the concerns raised and expressed readiness to form the advisory group to harness member contributions for effective house operations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

