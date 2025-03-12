Left Menu

Yogi Adityanath Condemns Aurangzeb Admirers in Fiery Speech

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath criticized opposition parties for glorifying Mughal ruler Aurangzeb. Speaking at a Lucknow event, Adityanath questioned the mental state of those who admire Aurangzeb, citing historical cruelty. His remarks followed controversy after Maharashtra MLA Abu Azmi praised Aurangzeb, resulting in his suspension.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 12-03-2025 16:50 IST | Created: 12-03-2025 16:50 IST
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has publicly criticized those who glorify Aurangzeb, the Mughal ruler, questioning both their mental state and intentions. During a media event in Lucknow, Adityanath labeled those who admire Aurangzeb as mentally disturbed.

The remarks come amid ongoing controversy involving Maharashtra's Samajwadi Party MLA Abu Azmi, who was suspended from the state assembly and faces multiple FIRs after praising Aurangzeb. Adityanath urged the audience to consider the actions of Aurangzeb against his father, Shah Jahan, and drew on historical writings to bolster his condemnation.

Adityanath concluded his speech by urging the public to honor true India heroes and not those like Aurangzeb, emphasizing the need for a new India that respects its culture while aiming to become a leading global economy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

