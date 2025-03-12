Yogi Adityanath Condemns Aurangzeb Admirers in Fiery Speech

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has publicly criticized those who glorify Aurangzeb, the Mughal ruler, questioning both their mental state and intentions. During a media event in Lucknow, Adityanath labeled those who admire Aurangzeb as mentally disturbed.

The remarks come amid ongoing controversy involving Maharashtra's Samajwadi Party MLA Abu Azmi, who was suspended from the state assembly and faces multiple FIRs after praising Aurangzeb. Adityanath urged the audience to consider the actions of Aurangzeb against his father, Shah Jahan, and drew on historical writings to bolster his condemnation.

Adityanath concluded his speech by urging the public to honor true India heroes and not those like Aurangzeb, emphasizing the need for a new India that respects its culture while aiming to become a leading global economy.

