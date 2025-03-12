Yogi Adityanath Condemns Aurangzeb Admirers in Fiery Speech
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath criticized opposition parties for glorifying Mughal ruler Aurangzeb. Speaking at a Lucknow event, Adityanath questioned the mental state of those who admire Aurangzeb, citing historical cruelty. His remarks followed controversy after Maharashtra MLA Abu Azmi praised Aurangzeb, resulting in his suspension.
- Country:
- India
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has publicly criticized those who glorify Aurangzeb, the Mughal ruler, questioning both their mental state and intentions. During a media event in Lucknow, Adityanath labeled those who admire Aurangzeb as mentally disturbed.
The remarks come amid ongoing controversy involving Maharashtra's Samajwadi Party MLA Abu Azmi, who was suspended from the state assembly and faces multiple FIRs after praising Aurangzeb. Adityanath urged the audience to consider the actions of Aurangzeb against his father, Shah Jahan, and drew on historical writings to bolster his condemnation.
Adityanath concluded his speech by urging the public to honor true India heroes and not those like Aurangzeb, emphasizing the need for a new India that respects its culture while aiming to become a leading global economy.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
InvesTek Expands Reach: New Branches in Chandigarh and Lucknow
UP Warriorz Set to Electrify Lucknow with Homecoming Clash
Freedom Fighters Honoured in New Gallery at Lucknow GPO
Allahabad High Court Cracks Down on Unauthorized Construction in Lucknow
Tragic Collision Claims Two Unidentified Lives on Delhi-Lucknow Highway