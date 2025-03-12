Political Fires Spark Over Darbhanga Mayor's Holi-Ramzan Comment

Samajwadi Party MP Awadesh Prasad rebuked the BJP's "double-engine government," accusing it of fabricating a controversy surrounding Darbhanga Mayor Anjum Ara's remarks on Holi and Ramzan observances. He contends the BJP aims to divert public focus from key national concerns, including inflation, unemployment, and security challenges.

Awadesh Prasad articulated that the BJP's actions are misleading the public, detracting attention from pressing issues. The controversy followed Mayor Ara's suggestion to pause Holi celebrations for two hours coinciding with Friday prayers during Ramzan. Despite backlash, Ara clarified her intentions were peace-oriented, apologizing for any hurt caused.

Meanwhile, BJP MP Ashoka Kumar Yadav sharply criticized Mayor Ara's statement, labeling it as communal and urging retraction. He emphasized the significance of Holi as a major Hindu celebration and condemned the implications of Ara's proposal, calling for her cooperation in the festivities.

(With inputs from agencies.)