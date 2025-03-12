Left Menu

AIIMS Bilaspur: A Triumph for Himachal's Healthcare Amid Political Tensions

Himachal Pradesh BJP chief Rajeev Bindal lauds AIIMS Bilaspur for revolutionizing state healthcare, crediting PM Modi and Health Minister Nadda. He accuses Congress of opposing beneficial healthcare advances, while newly inaugurated facilities like PET scans and a Virology Lab enhance medical services. Bindal asserts AIIMS Bilaspur's continued growth despite opposition challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-03-2025 17:09 IST | Created: 12-03-2025 17:09 IST
AIIMS Bilaspur: A Triumph for Himachal's Healthcare Amid Political Tensions
Himachal Pradesh BJP president Rajeev Bindal (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development for Himachal Pradesh's healthcare sector, BJP state chief Rajeev Bindal praised AIIMS Bilaspur, crediting Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Health Minister JP Nadda for their roles in establishing the facility. Binding his praises to a broader political narrative, Bindal targeted the Congress, accusing them of opposing the welfare-focused institution.

Bindal highlighted the substantial investments already directed towards AIIMS Bilaspur, including a Rs 3,000-crore commitment, and applauded recent healthcare milestones such as the initiation of the state's first public PET scan machine for early cancer detection and the foundation of a new Virology Laboratory.

Despite these achievements, Bindal expressed dismay over what he interpreted as Congress's resistance to these developments. He claimed that the opposition's stance reflects an unwillingness to embrace AIIMS's progress, urging the public to recognize this as a ploy against the state's welfare rather than a legitimate critique.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Assam Soars as One of India's Top Five Fastest-Growing States

Assam Soars as One of India's Top Five Fastest-Growing States

 India
2
Foreign Aid Cuts Leave Millions of Malnourished Children Without Lifesaving Support

Foreign Aid Cuts Leave Millions of Malnourished Children Without Lifesaving ...

 Global
3
NIA Court Cracks Down: Nine Sentenced in Drone Smuggling Case

NIA Court Cracks Down: Nine Sentenced in Drone Smuggling Case

 India
4
Investigation Continues in Northeast England Ship Collision

Investigation Continues in Northeast England Ship Collision

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can AI make student evaluations fairer? The rise of automated grading and feedback

AI’s racial bias issue: How image generators are reinforcing eurocentric beauty standards

Dark Side of IoT: Why connected devices are weakest link in cybersecurity

Real-time public transport optimization: The future is here with digital twins

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025