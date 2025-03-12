AIIMS Bilaspur: A Triumph for Himachal's Healthcare Amid Political Tensions

In a significant development for Himachal Pradesh's healthcare sector, BJP state chief Rajeev Bindal praised AIIMS Bilaspur, crediting Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Health Minister JP Nadda for their roles in establishing the facility. Binding his praises to a broader political narrative, Bindal targeted the Congress, accusing them of opposing the welfare-focused institution.

Bindal highlighted the substantial investments already directed towards AIIMS Bilaspur, including a Rs 3,000-crore commitment, and applauded recent healthcare milestones such as the initiation of the state's first public PET scan machine for early cancer detection and the foundation of a new Virology Laboratory.

Despite these achievements, Bindal expressed dismay over what he interpreted as Congress's resistance to these developments. He claimed that the opposition's stance reflects an unwillingness to embrace AIIMS's progress, urging the public to recognize this as a ploy against the state's welfare rather than a legitimate critique.

(With inputs from agencies.)