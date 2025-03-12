Left Menu

High-Stakes Diplomacy: U.S. Russia Ceasefire Talks in Ukraine Conflict

The Kremlin is evaluating a U.S. proposal for a 30-day ceasefire in Ukraine amid ongoing Russian advances. The U.S., now engaging in talks with Moscow, aims for military aid resumption. However, experts say Putin demands guarantees and sees the proposal as potentially strategic for America.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-03-2025 17:14 IST | Created: 12-03-2025 17:14 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Kremlin is currently assessing a U.S. proposal for a 30-day ceasefire in the ongoing Ukraine conflict. This comes as Russia continues its advances in the region, while the United States, led by President Donald Trump, has shifted its stance, engaging in direct talks with Moscow.

On the negotiation table in Jeddah, both parties considered the resumption of U.S. military aid and intelligence sharing. Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov cautioned against premature conclusions regarding potential cessation agreements and sanctions negotiation, emphasizing the need for details from Secretary of State Marco Rubio and National Security Adviser Mike Waltz.

Russian President Vladimir Putin, facing the complex landscape of territorial control and geopolitical interests, expressed that a ceasefire requires significant guarantees. Meanwhile, Konstantin Kosachev underscored the necessity for U.S. understanding of Russia's strategic interests, highlighting ongoing territorial claims in Ukraine's contested regions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

