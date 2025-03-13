Controversial Starlink Partnerships Stir Political Debate in India

India's political landscape is seeing a new chapter unfold as the Congress party alleges that recent partnerships between telecom giants Jio and Airtel with Elon Musk's Starlink are orchestrated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The move is purportedly aimed at currying favor with U.S. President Donald Trump.

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh voiced concerns that these partnerships could pose threats to national security and questioned who would control connectivity in critical situations. He also speculated on possible commitments related to Tesla manufacturing in India.

The deals have sparked controversy, with Jio and Airtel apparently altering their stance after months of opposition, raising questions over fair play and the future of satellite-based spectrum allocation in India.

