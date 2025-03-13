Left Menu

Germany Bids Farewell with Bold Fiscal Expansion

Germany's outgoing lower house of parliament debates a 500-billion-euro fund for infrastructure and defense. The proposal faces constitutional challenges and requires coalition support. With a backdrop of market reactions and geopolitical concerns, the session sets the stage for Germany's potential fiscal shift.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-03-2025 12:55 IST | Created: 13-03-2025 12:55 IST
Germany's outgoing lower house of parliament is set to hold a special session on Thursday to deliberate on a 500 billion euro fund for bolstering infrastructure and implementing significant changes to borrowing rules in Europe's largest economy, with an aim to strengthen defense.

The winner of Germany's recent election, Friedrich Merz, aims to secure the funds before a new parliament convenes on March 25, a process fraught with potential obstacles from an expanded contingent of far-right and far-left lawmakers. This financial pivot in a nation renowned for frugality has created ripples in the market, enhancing the euro's value against the dollar.

Despite the apparent progress, the financial package faces significant hurdles. Both Merz's conservatives and potential coalition partners, the centre-left Social Democrats (SPD), need to win over the Greens to amend the constitution, a requirement that demands a two-thirds majority. Additionally, the constitutional court could potentially reject the maneuver upon challenges from political parties such as the far-right Alternative for Germany and far-left Left party.

(With inputs from agencies.)

