Tushar Gandhi Faces Protests: A Clash of Ideologies in Kerala

Tushar Gandhi, the great-grandson of Mahatma Gandhi, faced protests from RSS-BJP supporters over his remarks against the organizations during an event in Neyyattinkara, Kerala. Although no physical assault occurred, tensions rose as demonstrators blocked his vehicle. The Congress Party condemned the protests, labeling them an insult to Mahatma Gandhi.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 13-03-2025 15:11 IST | Created: 13-03-2025 15:11 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Tushar Gandhi, renowned as the great-grandson of Mahatma Gandhi, encountered significant resistance from RSS and BJP members following his recent statements condemning the organizations. The incident transpired after a function in Neyyattinkara, Kerala, when demonstrators vocally urged Gandhi to retract his comments.

Visuals broadcast by TV outlets captured protestors raising slogans, escalating tensions as they blocked Gandhi's car. Nonetheless, Gandhi stood by his assertions and left the scene with the slogan "Gandhiji ki Jai." Despite the hostility faced, Gandhi declared he would not pursue legal action against the protestors.

The incident drew sharp criticism from the Congress Party. V D Satheesan, speaking for the opposition, denounced the protest as a 'deplorable act of fascism,' urging the government to respond decisively. No immediate comments were made by RSS or BJP representatives regarding this clash.

(With inputs from agencies.)

