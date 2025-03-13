Greens Party Stands Firm Against Merz's Debt Reform Plans

Germany's Greens party has declared it will not back the comprehensive debt reform proposals introduced by election victor Friedrich Merz, according to senior party official Katharina Droege.

Droege expressed a lack of optimism regarding current discussions on a potential compromise during a press conference held on Thursday. This stance highlights significant division in policy direction.

As parliament gears up to deliberate on these reforms, Merz argues that they are essential for reigniting growth in Europe's leading economy and addressing years of underinvestment in the military sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)