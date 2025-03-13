Mehbooba Mufti Warns Against Sectarian Divisions in India

People's Democratic Party chief Mehbooba Mufti sounded an alarm on Thursday, asserting that polarizing Hindus and Muslims could have perilous implications for India.

Her comments followed tensions arising from Holi celebrations coinciding with Friday prayers in Ramzan, which she remarked could vitiate communal harmony.

Mufti criticized Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath for exacerbating divisiveness and drew comparisons to policies seen in Zia ul Haq's Pakistan, advocating for peace during festivals.

