Mehbooba Mufti Warns Against Sectarian Divisions in India

PDP leader Mehbooba Mufti warns against the dangerous consequences of pitting Hindus and Muslims against each other over coinciding festive events. In her critique of Yogi Adityanath's policies in Uttar Pradesh, she draws parallels with Pakistan's Zia ul Haq, urging for peace and unity during festivals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 13-03-2025 17:10 IST | Created: 13-03-2025 17:10 IST
Mehbooba Mufti Warns Against Sectarian Divisions in India
Mehbooba Mufti
  • Country:
  • India

People's Democratic Party chief Mehbooba Mufti sounded an alarm on Thursday, asserting that polarizing Hindus and Muslims could have perilous implications for India.

Her comments followed tensions arising from Holi celebrations coinciding with Friday prayers in Ramzan, which she remarked could vitiate communal harmony.

Mufti criticized Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath for exacerbating divisiveness and drew comparisons to policies seen in Zia ul Haq's Pakistan, advocating for peace during festivals.

(With inputs from agencies.)

