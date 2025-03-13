Political Fallout: HIMCARE Controversy and Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu's Stand

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu accused the former BJP government of financial mismanagement under the HIMCARE scheme, claiming Rs 350 crore was misspent on private hospitals. This accusation sparked protests from BJP MLAs.

In a heated debate, Sukhu alleged that 9.5 lakh people left the state for treatment, costing the exchequer Rs 1,000 crore. He affirmed his administration's integrity, stating it had cleared Rs 190 crore in liabilities while investing Rs 306 crore into HIMCARE over two years.

The opposition, led by Jai Ram Thakur, challenged these claims and demanded an inquiry. Amid the controversy, Sukhu pledged to eliminate corruption and criticized BJP's handling of drug issues, highlighting significant actions taken by his government. Further political and legal inquiries are anticipated.

(With inputs from agencies.)