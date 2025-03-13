Left Menu

America's Foreign Policy Dilemma: Trump's Ties with Russia Under Scrutiny

More than half of Americans view President Trump as too closely aligned with Russia, amidst his efforts to realign U.S. foreign policy. A Reuters/Ipsos poll shows significant opposition to Trump's expansionist agenda and plans like acquiring Greenland, as his approval rating steadies at 44%.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-03-2025 22:12 IST | Created: 13-03-2025 22:12 IST
America's Foreign Policy Dilemma: Trump's Ties with Russia Under Scrutiny
Trump

A recent Reuters/Ipsos poll reveals that a majority of Americans believe President Donald Trump is overly aligned with Russia, as he moves to significantly alter U.S. foreign policy. The poll indicates that even one in four Republicans shares this sentiment, reflecting divisions within the president's party.

Trump's endeavors to expand U.S. territory, including talks of acquiring Greenland and Canada, have met with minimal enthusiasm from the American public. His administration's approach, which ties U.S. aid to conditions such as gaining a share of Ukraine's mineral wealth, remains a controversial strategy among Democrats and Republicans alike.

Despite the polarized views on his foreign policy, Trump's approval ratings remain consistent at 44%. His more aggressive stance on international issues, especially concerning Russia, has unsettled traditional U.S. allies and prompted discussions about independent defense strategies in Europe.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's SpaceX Crew-10 Launch Delayed Due to Ground System Glitch

NASA's SpaceX Crew-10 Launch Delayed Due to Ground System Glitch

 Global
2
Madison Keys Powers Through to Indian Wells Quarter-Finals Amid Upsets

Madison Keys Powers Through to Indian Wells Quarter-Finals Amid Upsets

 Global
3
Russia's Demands: A Stalemate in U.S.-Ukraine Peace Talks

Russia's Demands: A Stalemate in U.S.-Ukraine Peace Talks

 Global
4
Spirit Airlines Soars Towards Premium Market with Bold Rebranding Strategy

Spirit Airlines Soars Towards Premium Market with Bold Rebranding Strategy

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in audiology: A new era for speech audiometry and hearing care

Can AI pick the best watermelon? Examining Generative AI's effectiveness in fruit quality assessment

The AI education dilemma: Knowledge exists, but practical classroom application falls short

How AI is transforming small and medium enterprises: Challenges and opportunities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025