Rai Demands Justice: Targeting Communal Leaders Behind Discord

In a press conference on Thursday, Congress leader B Ramanath Rai called on law enforcement agencies to actively pursue leaders of communal organizations that allegedly spread divisive narratives.

Rai emphasized the insufficiency of prosecuting only lower-level activists, urging a focus on leadership provocations that he claims aim to disrupt societal peace.

Citing recent and past incidents, Rai accused right-wing groups of distorting facts for political gain, and stressed the importance of legal action against those inciting violence.

(With inputs from agencies.)