Rai Demands Justice: Targeting Communal Leaders Behind Discord

Congress leader B Ramanath Rai urged officials to take proactive legal action against leaders of communal organizations accused of inciting unrest. He highlighted the need to address leadership-level provocations, citing past incidents of manipulated narratives fueling communal tension for electoral benefits, and called for public vigilance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mangaluru | Updated: 13-03-2025 22:35 IST | Created: 13-03-2025 22:35 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a press conference on Thursday, Congress leader B Ramanath Rai called on law enforcement agencies to actively pursue leaders of communal organizations that allegedly spread divisive narratives.

Rai emphasized the insufficiency of prosecuting only lower-level activists, urging a focus on leadership provocations that he claims aim to disrupt societal peace.

Citing recent and past incidents, Rai accused right-wing groups of distorting facts for political gain, and stressed the importance of legal action against those inciting violence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

