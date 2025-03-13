Rai Demands Justice: Targeting Communal Leaders Behind Discord
Congress leader B Ramanath Rai urged officials to take proactive legal action against leaders of communal organizations accused of inciting unrest. He highlighted the need to address leadership-level provocations, citing past incidents of manipulated narratives fueling communal tension for electoral benefits, and called for public vigilance.
In a press conference on Thursday, Congress leader B Ramanath Rai called on law enforcement agencies to actively pursue leaders of communal organizations that allegedly spread divisive narratives.
Rai emphasized the insufficiency of prosecuting only lower-level activists, urging a focus on leadership provocations that he claims aim to disrupt societal peace.
Citing recent and past incidents, Rai accused right-wing groups of distorting facts for political gain, and stressed the importance of legal action against those inciting violence.
