Controversy Over Holi Celebrations Sparks Political Debate in West Bengal

A political controversy erupted in West Bengal over reports of a ban on Holi celebrations in Santiniketan. Opposition leader Suvendu Adhikari claimed a government-imposed ban, while State Minister Birbaha Hansda clarified it as a request for environmental protection. The issue has ignited accusations against the ruling TMC of an anti-Hindu stance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-03-2025 23:14 IST | Created: 13-03-2025 23:14 IST
Women celebrate Holi in West Bengal (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In West Bengal, a fiery political dispute has emerged following allegations that the Mamata Banerjee-led government banned Holi celebrations at Santiniketan's Sonajhuri Haat. Suvendu Adhikari, Leader of the Opposition, made these claims, only to be countered by Minister of State Birbaha Hansda, who maintained that the government had merely made a request, not an outright ban.

Speaking to ANI, Hansda stated, "I am unaware of any official notice banning Holi. I found out through the media and intend to investigate further. Our intention was not to ban but to ask people to be environmentally conscious, as the chemicals in colors can harm trees." Visual evidence from the Santiniketan area shows caution about it being a protected forest, warning against Holi celebrations, parking, videography, and drone flying.

Adhikari contended that the restriction was not confined to a single locality, citing an order from the Birbhum Additional SP to conclude Holi festivities by 10 am due to Friday prayers. "This trend of curtailing Hindu festivals echoes past regimes. However, this year, Holi coincides with a special time for another community, leading to police-administered divisions," he argued. BJP MLA Shankar Ghosh criticized TMC for fostering an "anti-Hindu mindset," accusing the government of consistently limiting Hindu traditions under the guise of environmental or communal considerations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

