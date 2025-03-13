G7 Diplomacy: Navigating Tensions and Tariffs in Quebec
Amid rising tensions over trade and foreign policy, G7 foreign ministers convened in Canada, aiming to show unity despite disagreements. U.S. tariffs and Trump's foreign policy shifts tested allied relations. Positive atmosphere prevailed despite challenges, focusing on Ukraine's ceasefire and trade disagreements, underscoring the need for consensus.
Foreign ministers from key Western democracies gathered in La Malbaie, Canada, for crucial discussions aimed at presenting a united front amid heightened tensions with the U.S. over foreign policy changes regarding Ukraine and imposed tariffs.
U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio shared updates on talks with Ukraine held in Saudi Arabia, where ambiguous statements from Russia heightened uncertainties regarding a potential ceasefire.
Despite hurdles, diplomats reported a positive atmosphere, with hopes of reaching consensus, especially on trade issues exacerbated by recent U.S. tariffs. The meeting underscores the essential need for unity among allies.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- G7
- foreign ministers
- tariffs
- Ukraine
- Trump
- diplomacy
- Canada
- Russia
- ceasefire
- trade tensions
ALSO READ
Trump's Strategic Silence: U.S.-China-Taiwan Relations
Trump Administration Terminates Majority of US Foreign Aid Contracts
Trump Administration Challenges Federal Aid Ruling
Navigating Turbulent Waters: NZ-China Diplomacy Amid Military Drills
Trump & Musk's Drastic Downsizing: The Unprecedented Government Overhaul