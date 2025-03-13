G7 Diplomacy: Navigating Tensions and Tariffs in Quebec

Foreign ministers from key Western democracies gathered in La Malbaie, Canada, for crucial discussions aimed at presenting a united front amid heightened tensions with the U.S. over foreign policy changes regarding Ukraine and imposed tariffs.

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio shared updates on talks with Ukraine held in Saudi Arabia, where ambiguous statements from Russia heightened uncertainties regarding a potential ceasefire.

Despite hurdles, diplomats reported a positive atmosphere, with hopes of reaching consensus, especially on trade issues exacerbated by recent U.S. tariffs. The meeting underscores the essential need for unity among allies.

