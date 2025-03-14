Left Menu

Trump's Tax Waiver Proposal Sparks Debate

U.S. President Donald Trump aims to waive taxes for those earning under $150,000, contingent on balancing the budget, as announced by Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick. Described as 'aspirational,' this proposal has stirred discussions on its feasibility and potential economic impact.

Updated: 14-03-2025 01:45 IST
U.S. President Donald Trump has set his sights on a major tax policy change: the elimination of taxes for Americans earning under $150,000 annually. This initiative, however, hinges on achieving a balanced federal budget first.

Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick shared details of this ambitious plan during an appearance on Fox News' 'The Story with Martha MacCallum,' categorizing the proposal as 'aspirational.'

While the idea is generating buzz, questions regarding its practicality and potential economic repercussions have sparked serious debate among policymakers and economists alike.

