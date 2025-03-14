Left Menu

Surge in Asia Shares as Markets Rebound Amid Trade Tensions

Asia's stock markets showed resilience with a rebound on Friday, navigating global trade tension impacts. Relief over avoiding a U.S. government shutdown supported this recovery. However, ongoing U.S.-EU tariff threats spurred safe-haven investments, notably pushing gold to record prices. Currency fluctuations and rising oil prices added to the financial landscape.

Asia's stock markets rebounded on Friday, showcasing resilience in uncertain times fueled by escalating global trade tensions. This rally came on the heels of a relief over potential U.S. government shutdown aversion, following Senate Democrat Chuck Schumer's support for a Republican stopgap funding bill.

U.S. equities followed suit, with stock indexes showing strong gains. However, the reverberations of U.S.-EU trade conflicts, exacerbated by President Trump's threatened tariffs on European wines and spirits, continued to loom large, driving investors to seek safe-haven assets like gold, which reached unprecedented heights.

Currency markets experienced fluctuations as the U.S. dollar showed subtle gains among recession fears, and oil prices also edged up, further coloring the diverse and dynamic economic landscape. Upcoming central bank meetings are likely to further influence market trends in the coming weeks.

