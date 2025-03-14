Left Menu

Amit Shah's Action-Packed Visit to the Northeast: Strengthening Ties and Reviewing Progress

Home Minister Amit Shah embarks on a three-day visit to the Northeast, inaugurating police academy upgrades, laying foundations, and attending functions. He will address the All Bodo Students Union conference and review the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita implementation in the region before returning to New Delhi.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 14-03-2025 11:56 IST | Created: 14-03-2025 11:20 IST
Amit Shah's Action-Packed Visit to the Northeast: Strengthening Ties and Reviewing Progress
Representative Image.
  • Country:
  • India

Home Minister Amit Shah is embarking on a significant three-day tour of the Northeast, arriving in Assam's Jorhat to begin his journey.

Highlighting the trip is the inauguration of the newly upgraded Lachit Barphukan Police Academy in Golaghat district and laying the foundation for its next phase of development.

Shah's visit includes events in Mizoram and a keynote address at the All Bodo Students Union conference. He will also convene with regional leaders to assess progress on the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita before departing for New Delhi.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's SpaceX Crew-10 Launch Delayed Due to Ground System Glitch

NASA's SpaceX Crew-10 Launch Delayed Due to Ground System Glitch

 Global
2
Madison Keys Powers Through to Indian Wells Quarter-Finals Amid Upsets

Madison Keys Powers Through to Indian Wells Quarter-Finals Amid Upsets

 Global
3
Russia's Demands: A Stalemate in U.S.-Ukraine Peace Talks

Russia's Demands: A Stalemate in U.S.-Ukraine Peace Talks

 Global
4
Spirit Airlines Soars Towards Premium Market with Bold Rebranding Strategy

Spirit Airlines Soars Towards Premium Market with Bold Rebranding Strategy

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in audiology: A new era for speech audiometry and hearing care

Can AI pick the best watermelon? Examining Generative AI's effectiveness in fruit quality assessment

The AI education dilemma: Knowledge exists, but practical classroom application falls short

How AI is transforming small and medium enterprises: Challenges and opportunities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025