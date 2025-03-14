Amit Shah's Action-Packed Visit to the Northeast: Strengthening Ties and Reviewing Progress
Home Minister Amit Shah embarks on a three-day visit to the Northeast, inaugurating police academy upgrades, laying foundations, and attending functions. He will address the All Bodo Students Union conference and review the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita implementation in the region before returning to New Delhi.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 14-03-2025 11:56 IST | Created: 14-03-2025 11:20 IST
Home Minister Amit Shah is embarking on a significant three-day tour of the Northeast, arriving in Assam's Jorhat to begin his journey.
Highlighting the trip is the inauguration of the newly upgraded Lachit Barphukan Police Academy in Golaghat district and laying the foundation for its next phase of development.
Shah's visit includes events in Mizoram and a keynote address at the All Bodo Students Union conference. He will also convene with regional leaders to assess progress on the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita before departing for New Delhi.
