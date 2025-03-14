Amit Shah's Action-Packed Visit to the Northeast: Strengthening Ties and Reviewing Progress

Home Minister Amit Shah is embarking on a significant three-day tour of the Northeast, arriving in Assam's Jorhat to begin his journey.

Highlighting the trip is the inauguration of the newly upgraded Lachit Barphukan Police Academy in Golaghat district and laying the foundation for its next phase of development.

Shah's visit includes events in Mizoram and a keynote address at the All Bodo Students Union conference. He will also convene with regional leaders to assess progress on the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita before departing for New Delhi.

(With inputs from agencies.)