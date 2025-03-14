Left Menu

Market Bounce Back Amid Tense Trade Climate

Asia shares rose as global markets try to recover from a selloff. Gold reached record highs amid trade tensions, while U.S. stock futures saw gains. The potential prevention of a U.S. shutdown boosted Asian stocks, but ongoing trade disputes could still impact market stability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-03-2025 12:05 IST | Created: 14-03-2025 12:05 IST
Market Bounce Back Amid Tense Trade Climate
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Asia shares rose Friday as global markets looked to recover from a significant selloff earlier in the week, while gold hit a record high amid escalating trade tensions. Investors shifted to safe-haven assets, seeking relief from market volatility compounded by fears of a potential U.S. government shutdown.

U.S. stock futures jumped overnight, with Nasdaq rising over 1% and S&P 500 futures up 0.6%. European futures also showed promise, but concerns over U.S. trade policy, especially tariffs on European spirits and wine, keep uncertainty looming.

Gold surged to $2,993.80 an ounce, reflecting investor anxiety. Meanwhile, the markets await further measures from central banks and governments as they balance trade disputes with economic stability. Oil prices saw a modest increase following previous losses.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's SpaceX Crew-10 Launch Delayed Due to Ground System Glitch

NASA's SpaceX Crew-10 Launch Delayed Due to Ground System Glitch

 Global
2
Madison Keys Powers Through to Indian Wells Quarter-Finals Amid Upsets

Madison Keys Powers Through to Indian Wells Quarter-Finals Amid Upsets

 Global
3
Russia's Demands: A Stalemate in U.S.-Ukraine Peace Talks

Russia's Demands: A Stalemate in U.S.-Ukraine Peace Talks

 Global
4
Spirit Airlines Soars Towards Premium Market with Bold Rebranding Strategy

Spirit Airlines Soars Towards Premium Market with Bold Rebranding Strategy

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in audiology: A new era for speech audiometry and hearing care

Can AI pick the best watermelon? Examining Generative AI's effectiveness in fruit quality assessment

The AI education dilemma: Knowledge exists, but practical classroom application falls short

How AI is transforming small and medium enterprises: Challenges and opportunities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025