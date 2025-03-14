Market Bounce Back Amid Tense Trade Climate

Asia shares rose Friday as global markets looked to recover from a significant selloff earlier in the week, while gold hit a record high amid escalating trade tensions. Investors shifted to safe-haven assets, seeking relief from market volatility compounded by fears of a potential U.S. government shutdown.

U.S. stock futures jumped overnight, with Nasdaq rising over 1% and S&P 500 futures up 0.6%. European futures also showed promise, but concerns over U.S. trade policy, especially tariffs on European spirits and wine, keep uncertainty looming.

Gold surged to $2,993.80 an ounce, reflecting investor anxiety. Meanwhile, the markets await further measures from central banks and governments as they balance trade disputes with economic stability. Oil prices saw a modest increase following previous losses.

(With inputs from agencies.)