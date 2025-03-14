Market Bounce Back Amid Tense Trade Climate
Asia shares rose as global markets try to recover from a selloff. Gold reached record highs amid trade tensions, while U.S. stock futures saw gains. The potential prevention of a U.S. shutdown boosted Asian stocks, but ongoing trade disputes could still impact market stability.
Asia shares rose Friday as global markets looked to recover from a significant selloff earlier in the week, while gold hit a record high amid escalating trade tensions. Investors shifted to safe-haven assets, seeking relief from market volatility compounded by fears of a potential U.S. government shutdown.
U.S. stock futures jumped overnight, with Nasdaq rising over 1% and S&P 500 futures up 0.6%. European futures also showed promise, but concerns over U.S. trade policy, especially tariffs on European spirits and wine, keep uncertainty looming.
Gold surged to $2,993.80 an ounce, reflecting investor anxiety. Meanwhile, the markets await further measures from central banks and governments as they balance trade disputes with economic stability. Oil prices saw a modest increase following previous losses.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- market
- Asia
- trade tensions
- global markets
- stock futures
- investors
- gold
- U.S.
- shutdown
- economy
ALSO READ
Gold Smuggling Bust: Passenger Conceals Gold in Dates at Delhi Airport
Trump Unveils 'Gold Card' Plan to Bolster US Economy and Immigration
Trump Unveils 'Gold Card' Initiative for Wealthy Foreigners
Golden Dates: Hidden Treasure Unveiled at Delhi Airport
Gold Smuggling Foiled: IGI Airport Customs Arrests Passenger in Major Bust