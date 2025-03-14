Hungary Rejects EU Joint Borrowing for Defense

Hungary's Prime Minister, Viktor Orban, emphasized during a state radio broadcast that Hungary should contribute to the European defense policy, yet firmly opposed the notion of joint borrowing by the European Union.

As discussions unfold, Orban's statement precedes a critical EU summit planned for next week, where defense financing strategies will be a focal point of debate.

On Monday, finance ministers from EU nations commenced discussions on potential funding routes for defense, including new joint borrowing, utilizing current EU funds, and expanding the role of the European Investment Bank.

(With inputs from agencies.)