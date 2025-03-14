Hungary Rejects EU Joint Borrowing for Defense
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban announced that while Hungary will support the European defense policy financially, it opposes the European Union's proposal for joint borrowing to fund defense. This declaration comes as EU finance ministers debate funding strategies for defense at an upcoming summit through borrowing and existing funds.
- Country:
- Hungary
Hungary's Prime Minister, Viktor Orban, emphasized during a state radio broadcast that Hungary should contribute to the European defense policy, yet firmly opposed the notion of joint borrowing by the European Union.
As discussions unfold, Orban's statement precedes a critical EU summit planned for next week, where defense financing strategies will be a focal point of debate.
On Monday, finance ministers from EU nations commenced discussions on potential funding routes for defense, including new joint borrowing, utilizing current EU funds, and expanding the role of the European Investment Bank.
