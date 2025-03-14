Canada's Firm Stance: Joly Defends Sovereignty Amid Tariff Tensions
Canadian Foreign Minister Melanie Joly asserted that Canada's sovereignty is non-negotiable during discussions with U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio. The meeting, amid ongoing trade tensions under U.S. President Trump, focused on maintaining independence, finding trade solutions, and fostering agreements despite differences.
In La Malbaie, Canada, Canadian Foreign Minister Melanie Joly affirmed her country's unwavering stance on sovereignty during talks with her U.S. counterpart. This discussion occurred as trade tensions with the United States continue, driven by President Trump's aggressive tariff strategies.
Joly emphasized efforts to exert pressure on the U.S. regarding tariffs while seeking constructive pathways forward. She highlighted the need to mitigate potential repercussions for both nations.
While acknowledging areas of disagreement, Joly and Secretary of State Marco Rubio committed to cooperating where possible, underscoring the meeting's collaborative spirit despite existing challenges.
(With inputs from agencies.)
