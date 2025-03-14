Left Menu

Tamil Nadu's 2025-26 Budget Encompasses Major Welfare Initiatives Amidst Opposition Critique

Tamil Nadu's 2025-26 budget presented by the DMK government focuses on substantial allocations for welfare schemes, particularly for women. Despite increased borrowing critiques from opposition parties, the budget includes educational investments, welfare for women and entrepreneurs, and infrastructure projects amidst debates regarding past promises and fiscal responsibility.

Updated: 14-03-2025 19:52 IST
The Tamil Nadu government, led by DMK's Chief Minister M K Stalin, unveiled its 2025-26 budget, targeting significant welfare initiatives primarily benefitting women and education. The budget, part of a full-fledged legislative exercise before the state elections, raised eyebrows over its borrowing demands.

Key allocations include a one percent reduction in registration fees for properties registered by women and a substantial Rs 3,600 crore for the fare-free bus travel scheme for women. Meanwhile, the opposition AIADMK and BJP slammed the government over its increasing debt, highlighted in their Rs 9 lakh crore projection, questioning financial prudence.

Protests erupted as key opposition figures, including AIADMK's Edappadi K Palaniswami, staged walkouts accusing the DMK of corruption, especially in connection to the TASMAC operations. Finance Minister Thangam Thennarasu, however, defended the budget, detailing the enhanced welfare provisions and expanded educational programs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

