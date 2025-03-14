Zelenskiy Condemns Russian Ceasefire Proposal
President Volodymyr Zelenskiy criticized Russia's recent proposal for a 30-day ceasefire, stating it complicates and prolongs the conflict in Ukraine. He asserted that Russia aims to continue the war and thwart diplomatic efforts, following a discussion with Cardinal Pietro Parolin of the Holy See.
President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Friday dismissed Russia's recent attempt to establish a 30-day ceasefire in Ukraine, asserting that such proposals only complicate and prolong the ongoing conflict.
According to Zelenskiy, Russia remains the sole entity wishing to sustain the warfare and hinder diplomatic resolutions.
The Ukrainian President made these remarks on platform X after conversing with the Holy See's Secretary of State, Cardinal Pietro Parolin.
