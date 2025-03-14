Left Menu

Zelenskiy Condemns Russian Ceasefire Proposal

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy criticized Russia's recent proposal for a 30-day ceasefire, stating it complicates and prolongs the conflict in Ukraine. He asserted that Russia aims to continue the war and thwart diplomatic efforts, following a discussion with Cardinal Pietro Parolin of the Holy See.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-03-2025 19:55 IST | Created: 14-03-2025 19:55 IST
Zelenskiy Condemns Russian Ceasefire Proposal

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Friday dismissed Russia's recent attempt to establish a 30-day ceasefire in Ukraine, asserting that such proposals only complicate and prolong the ongoing conflict.

According to Zelenskiy, Russia remains the sole entity wishing to sustain the warfare and hinder diplomatic resolutions.

The Ukrainian President made these remarks on platform X after conversing with the Holy See's Secretary of State, Cardinal Pietro Parolin.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Federal Agencies Defy Court Order on DEI Policy

Federal Agencies Defy Court Order on DEI Policy

 Global
2
Vietnam Rethinks Tariffs on Key U.S. Exports Amid Trade Tensions

Vietnam Rethinks Tariffs on Key U.S. Exports Amid Trade Tensions

 Global
3
Putin Weighs Ceasefire Proposal Amid Tensions

Putin Weighs Ceasefire Proposal Amid Tensions

 Global
4
Newsmax Settles for $40 Million Over Defamation Claims

Newsmax Settles for $40 Million Over Defamation Claims

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in audiology: A new era for speech audiometry and hearing care

Can AI pick the best watermelon? Examining Generative AI's effectiveness in fruit quality assessment

The AI education dilemma: Knowledge exists, but practical classroom application falls short

How AI is transforming small and medium enterprises: Challenges and opportunities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025