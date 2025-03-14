Political Tensions Rise Amid Allegations of Idol Desecration in Nandigram

BJP MLA Suvendu Adhikari has accused unidentified assailants of desecrating religious idols in his constituency of Nandigram, West Bengal. The allegations followed other idol desecration incidents around the region, prompting a BJP walkout from the Assembly, calling for immediate police intervention.

Adhikari urged the state's Director General of Police to ensure a thorough investigation and apprehend those responsible. According to Adhikari, villagers were shocked to find the idols damaged following recent Puja celebrations in Nandigram's Kamalpur area.

In response, TMC spokesperson Kunal Ghosh criticized Adhikari's claims, accusing the BJP of attempting to polarize voters as their electoral influence wanes. He highlighted the role of the police in maintaining peace, asserting that the region remains stable despite these incidents.

(With inputs from agencies.)