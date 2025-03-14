The Untold Saga of Nepal's Royal Palace Massacre: Accusations and Allegiances
Former Prime Minister Prachanda accuses ex-monarch Gyanendra of masterminding Nepal's 2001 royal massacre during a party event. Official reports claim Crown Prince Dipendra was responsible, but many were skeptical. Amidst rising pro-monarchy sentiments, Gyanendra faced accusations of past idol thefts and gold smuggling, while Prachanda calls for renewed investigations.
In a dramatic turn of events, Nepal's former Prime Minister Pushpakamal Dahal, famously known as Prachanda, has once again stirred the pot by pointing fingers at former King Gyanendra Shah as the orchestrator of the infamous 2001 royal palace massacre.
During a party meeting in the Sindhupalchowk district, Prachanda made serious allegations, sparking controversy and unrest among royalists and republicans alike. Recalling the tragic night of June 1, 2001, he argued that the massacre was an inside job, contradicting the findings of a formal probe that blamed Crown Prince Dipendra.
Meanwhile, as Gyanendra returned to Kathmandu, he was met by enthusiastic supporters waving placards, igniting a fresh wave of pro-monarchy sentiment. Prachanda warned against undermining the federal democratic republic structure achieved with much struggle and sacrifice.
