Left Menu

The Untold Saga of Nepal's Royal Palace Massacre: Accusations and Allegiances

Former Prime Minister Prachanda accuses ex-monarch Gyanendra of masterminding Nepal's 2001 royal massacre during a party event. Official reports claim Crown Prince Dipendra was responsible, but many were skeptical. Amidst rising pro-monarchy sentiments, Gyanendra faced accusations of past idol thefts and gold smuggling, while Prachanda calls for renewed investigations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kathmandu | Updated: 14-03-2025 21:57 IST | Created: 14-03-2025 21:57 IST
The Untold Saga of Nepal's Royal Palace Massacre: Accusations and Allegiances
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Nepal

In a dramatic turn of events, Nepal's former Prime Minister Pushpakamal Dahal, famously known as Prachanda, has once again stirred the pot by pointing fingers at former King Gyanendra Shah as the orchestrator of the infamous 2001 royal palace massacre.

During a party meeting in the Sindhupalchowk district, Prachanda made serious allegations, sparking controversy and unrest among royalists and republicans alike. Recalling the tragic night of June 1, 2001, he argued that the massacre was an inside job, contradicting the findings of a formal probe that blamed Crown Prince Dipendra.

Meanwhile, as Gyanendra returned to Kathmandu, he was met by enthusiastic supporters waving placards, igniting a fresh wave of pro-monarchy sentiment. Prachanda warned against undermining the federal democratic republic structure achieved with much struggle and sacrifice.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Federal Agencies Defy Court Order on DEI Policy

Federal Agencies Defy Court Order on DEI Policy

 Global
2
Vietnam Rethinks Tariffs on Key U.S. Exports Amid Trade Tensions

Vietnam Rethinks Tariffs on Key U.S. Exports Amid Trade Tensions

 Global
3
Putin Weighs Ceasefire Proposal Amid Tensions

Putin Weighs Ceasefire Proposal Amid Tensions

 Global
4
Newsmax Settles for $40 Million Over Defamation Claims

Newsmax Settles for $40 Million Over Defamation Claims

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in audiology: A new era for speech audiometry and hearing care

Can AI pick the best watermelon? Examining Generative AI's effectiveness in fruit quality assessment

The AI education dilemma: Knowledge exists, but practical classroom application falls short

How AI is transforming small and medium enterprises: Challenges and opportunities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025