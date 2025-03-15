Left Menu

Trump's Call for Accountability Sparks Legal and Political Waves

President Donald Trump, in a speech at the U.S. Justice Department, vowed to pursue accountability against those who challenged him during his years out of power. He criticized the department's trajectory before his return, alleging it was taken over by 'hacks and radicals.' His ongoing contentious relationship with the department continues as investigations and internal reviews unfold.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-03-2025 01:43 IST | Created: 15-03-2025 01:43 IST
Trump's Call for Accountability Sparks Legal and Political Waves
Trump

In a poignant address at the U.S. Justice Department, President Donald Trump pledged to demand accountability from those who pursued legal action against him during his presidency hiatus. Trump accused the department of being infiltrated by 'hacks and radicals' prior to his re-election, painting a somber picture of its previous state.

Speaking in a rare political capacity at the department's Washington headquarters, Trump cited a unique mandate from the American people, insisting on justice for what he perceives as wrongs and abuses. The department had earlier indicted Trump on charges related to classified documents and election interference, cases that were ultimately dismissed following his electoral triumph.

Trump's rivalry with the Justice Department has been longstanding, stemming from earlier investigations of his 2016 campaign's ties with Russia. Despite claims that these investigations were politically motivated, prosecutors deny any influence, while an internal review by Trump-nominated Attorney General Pam Bondi is now underway.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Federal Agencies Defy Court Order on DEI Policy

Federal Agencies Defy Court Order on DEI Policy

 Global
2
Vietnam Rethinks Tariffs on Key U.S. Exports Amid Trade Tensions

Vietnam Rethinks Tariffs on Key U.S. Exports Amid Trade Tensions

 Global
3
Putin Weighs Ceasefire Proposal Amid Tensions

Putin Weighs Ceasefire Proposal Amid Tensions

 Global
4
Newsmax Settles for $40 Million Over Defamation Claims

Newsmax Settles for $40 Million Over Defamation Claims

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in audiology: A new era for speech audiometry and hearing care

Can AI pick the best watermelon? Examining Generative AI's effectiveness in fruit quality assessment

The AI education dilemma: Knowledge exists, but practical classroom application falls short

How AI is transforming small and medium enterprises: Challenges and opportunities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025