In a poignant address at the U.S. Justice Department, President Donald Trump pledged to demand accountability from those who pursued legal action against him during his presidency hiatus. Trump accused the department of being infiltrated by 'hacks and radicals' prior to his re-election, painting a somber picture of its previous state.

Speaking in a rare political capacity at the department's Washington headquarters, Trump cited a unique mandate from the American people, insisting on justice for what he perceives as wrongs and abuses. The department had earlier indicted Trump on charges related to classified documents and election interference, cases that were ultimately dismissed following his electoral triumph.

Trump's rivalry with the Justice Department has been longstanding, stemming from earlier investigations of his 2016 campaign's ties with Russia. Despite claims that these investigations were politically motivated, prosecutors deny any influence, while an internal review by Trump-nominated Attorney General Pam Bondi is now underway.

(With inputs from agencies.)