EIB Strengthens Workplace Protections and Changes How It Handles Staff Misconduct

The European Investment Bank (EIB) is changing how it handles harassment and other staff misconduct, introducing stronger protections for people reporting harm and clearer responsibilities for those dealing with their cases. The updates, approved by the Bank's Management Committee, address concerns that can make workplace complaints difficult to navigate, including being heard in the presence of an alleged harasser, uncertainty about procedures and access to support before making a formal complaint.

The changes cover the Dignity at Work Policy, the Staff Rules and the Procedures on the Coordination of Staff Misconduct Matters, forming part of the EIB Group's broader effort to build a workplace grounded in integrity, accountability and trust. The practical test of that commitment is whether staff feel confident raising concerns and can expect those concerns to receive prompt, fair attention through a process they understand.

More protection and support for staff raising concerns

Stronger safeguards will allow victims to be heard without the alleged harasser being present, giving them a way to describe their experiences without the pressure that such an encounter can bring. Greater transparency about the process is another part of the changes, intended to make the handling of concerns easier to follow for the people involved. These measures address both the experience of speaking up and the need to understand how a complaint is being managed.

Colleagues will have stronger informal support available before they initiate a formal procedure, providing an earlier opportunity to seek help and discuss their concerns. This builds on steps the Group has taken in recent years, including enhanced mediation support and stronger whistleblowing protection, as it works to make speaking up a more supported part of workplace life.

Clearer responsibilities from investigation to follow-up

The revised framework establishes a clearer route from an investigation to any follow-up action, with defined responsibilities and fewer overlaps or duplicated tasks. For staff involved in a misconduct case, the way different teams coordinate their work can shape how understandable and efficient the process feels, making clarity about who handles each stage an important part of the reforms.

An accelerated procedure will apply to people who acknowledge misconduct, creating a specific route for cases in which the conduct has been admitted. The announcement places this change alongside the broader effort to modernise case handling, strengthen accountability and improve coordination across the procedures used to address harassment and other misconduct.

Disciplinary reforms seek greater independence

External advisory bodies that assess more serious infringements are being reformed, with staff gaining the ability to nominate disciplinary committee members from a broader pool. A new rotation system for disciplinary committee participants is designed to reinforce independence, making the composition of these bodies another focus of the changes to how serious cases are assessed.

The updates sit within a wider programme that includes the Speak-Up and Dignity at Work Action Plan, the creation of the Group Ombudsperson and a reinforced Inspectorate General, now the Office for Ethics and Accountability. These measures reflect the Group's stated commitment to a respectful workplace where people have accessible support, concerns receive fair attention and responsibility for addressing misconduct is clearly assigned.