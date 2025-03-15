Greenland Political Unity Urged Amid U.S. Annexation Claims

Greenland's political landscape is poised for significant shifts as parties are urged to unify against U.S. claims of annexation. This call for unity was spearheaded by the Democrats following their recent electoral success, highlighting the importance of forming a broad coalition government swiftly.

Jens-Frederik Nielsen, leading the pro-business party in favor of gradually securing Greenland's independence from Denmark, stressed the critical nature of the situation through social media. He condemned political tactics and internal conflict, urging leaders to present a united front against external pressures.

The comments from President Donald Trump about U.S. control over Greenland have sparked rejection from Greenlandic and Danish leaders. In response to this perceived threat, Greenland's political leaders, alongside Denmark's Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen, reaffirmed their strong position against annexation, advocating for respect of the territory's sovereignty.

(With inputs from agencies.)