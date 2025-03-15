India Denounces Pakistan's Kashmir Claims at UN
India firmly rebukes Pakistan for its reference to Jammu and Kashmir at the UN General Assembly, asserting that such remarks neither validate Pakistan's claims nor justify its cross-border terrorism practices. India's Permanent Representative, P Harish, emphasized Kashmir's status as an integral part of India.
India has sharply criticised Pakistan for its 'unjustified' mention of Jammu and Kashmir at the United Nations General Assembly. India's message is clear: these remarks won't validate Pakistan's territorial claims, nor rationalize its ongoing practice of cross-border terrorism.
India's Permanent Representative to the UN, Ambassador P Harish, addressed the assembly, underscoring the Indian Union Territory's sovereignty. He expressed this during the informal plenary meeting to mark the International Day to Combat Islamophobia Friday.
Ambassador Harish rebuffed statements by Pakistan's former foreign secretary Tehmina Janjua, reiterating Jammu and Kashmir's status as an integral part of India. He condemned Pakistan's frequent references, noting its known record of bigotry and fanaticism.
