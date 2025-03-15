Diplomatic Fallout: U.S. Declares Ambassador Persona Non Grata Amid Tensions

U.S. diplomatic relations with South Africa faced new turbulence as Senator Marco Rubio announced that Ebrahim Rasool, the South African ambassador to the United States, is now persona non grata. Rubio called Rasool a "race-baiting politician" in a post on social media platform X, indicating a major diplomatic rift.

This pronouncement follows Rasool's presentation of credentials in 2021 and marks a significant low point in U.S.-South Africa relations. The revocation of U.S. financial aid and disagreements over South Africa's land policy have deepened the divide as diplomatic channels remain silent.

The situation escalated when South African President Cyril Ramaphosa signed a controversial land expropriation bill intended to address racial disparities. The U.S. has criticized these moves, while South African authorities assert no land seizures have occurred. Ongoing disputes further underline the frayed diplomatic ties.

