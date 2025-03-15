Left Menu

Political Uproar: Delimitation Sparks Debate Across India

Congress leader Harish Rawat urges the central government to address concerns over proposed delimitation of parliamentary constituencies, seeking a parliamentary solution. State leaders, including Punjab's Bhagwant Mann and Tamil Nadu's MK Stalin, criticize the move as politically motivated. Nationwide deliberations are set as opposition mounts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-03-2025 15:05 IST | Created: 15-03-2025 15:05 IST
Congress leader Harish Rawat (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Congress leader Harish Rawat on Saturday emphasized the necessity for the central government to address growing concerns over the proposed delimitation of parliamentary constituencies, urging consultation with other political parties. The former Uttarakhand Chief Minister stressed that Parliament should serve as the venue for finding a solution to this pressing issue.

Expressing concerns of various states, Rawat insisted that a parliamentary resolution was imperative to prevent any potential reduction in political representation. These comments come in the wake of Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann's accusation that the BJP-led NDA government aims to decrease parliamentary seats in regions unfavorable to them.

Punjab CM Mann revealed plans to meet with Tamil Nadu ministers before a Joint Action Committee meeting convened by Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin. There's rising apprehension over the central government's intentions, particularly in population-dense areas like Tamil Nadu, where claims suggest a manipulation of seats. Stalin has called for a collective political opposition to this, portraying it as a significant threat to federalism.

(With inputs from agencies.)

