INDIA Bloc: Beyond the Ballot Box

The INDIA bloc was established for the Lok Sabha elections, but CPI(M) leader Prakash Karat suggests it should broaden to include more secular opposition parties. The alliance hasn't fully discussed its post-Lok Sabha strategy, with ongoing challenges in state elections and differing inter-party dynamics.

Updated: 15-03-2025 15:29 IST | Created: 15-03-2025 15:29 IST
  • India

Senior CPI(M) leader Prakash Karat asserts that the opposition INDIA bloc was primarily formed for the Lok Sabha elections, urging for a wider coalition of secular opposition parties to transcend mere electoral politics.

In the wake of mixed electoral outcomes in several states, Karat highlighted the absence of a cohesive post-Lok Sabha phase strategy for the alliance, emphasizing the complexity of the bloc's dynamics during state elections.

The veteran leader calls for thoughtful consideration beyond electoral engagements, appealing for renewed focus on defending democracy and secularism, core tenets that initially united these diverse political constituents against the Modi-led government.

(With inputs from agencies.)

