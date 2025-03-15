Left Menu

Tragedy in Gaza: Reporter Among Victims of Airstrikes

Eight people were killed, including a local reporter, in Israeli airstrikes in Gaza. The incident occurred in Beit Lahiya, with the deceased reporter identified as Mahmoud Islim, who was operating a drone at the time. The Indonesian Hospital in Gaza confirmed receiving the bodies.

In a series of Israeli airstrikes over the Gaza Strip, eight people, including a local journalist, lost their lives. The strikes targeted the northern town of Beit Lahiya, as confirmed by medical authorities.

Among those confirmed dead was Mahmoud Islim, a local reporter actively engaged in drone operations when the incident occurred. His tragic passing highlights the ongoing conflict's profound impact on journalists in the region.

The Indonesian Hospital in Gaza received all eight bodies following the airstrikes, further underscoring the escalating tensions and the critical state of regional healthcare facilities.

