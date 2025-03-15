Tragedy in Gaza: Reporter Among Victims of Airstrikes

In a series of Israeli airstrikes over the Gaza Strip, eight people, including a local journalist, lost their lives. The strikes targeted the northern town of Beit Lahiya, as confirmed by medical authorities.

Among those confirmed dead was Mahmoud Islim, a local reporter actively engaged in drone operations when the incident occurred. His tragic passing highlights the ongoing conflict's profound impact on journalists in the region.

The Indonesian Hospital in Gaza received all eight bodies following the airstrikes, further underscoring the escalating tensions and the critical state of regional healthcare facilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)