Kejriwal Completes Vipassana: A Spiritual Retreat Amidst Politics

Arvind Kejriwal, national convenor of AAP and former Delhi chief minister, has finished a significant 10-day Vipassana meditation session in Hoshiarpur. This ancient technique is rooted in self-observation and self-transformation.

Following the meditation retreat, Kejriwal is staying in Amritsar until Monday, residing at the home of former cabinet minister and MLA Dr. Inderbir Nijjar. On Sunday, he plans to visit revered sites like the Golden Temple alongside Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann, marking the AAP government's third anniversary in the state.

Kejriwal's wife, Sunita, joined him at the meditation center, and they were seen off by several prominent politicians. The retreat, held at the Dhamma Dhaja Vipassana Centre, underscores Kejriwal's commitment to personal growth and political engagement.

(With inputs from agencies.)