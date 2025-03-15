Left Menu

RSS Leader Calls for Unity Amid Controversial Reservation Decision

RSS leader Indresh Kumar emphasized unity to overcome communal politics. His comments followed Karnataka's decision on Muslim contractor reservations. BJP criticizes Congress, accusing it of divisive practices. The state clarified the reservation extends to all minorities, not exclusively to Muslims.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-03-2025 22:14 IST | Created: 15-03-2025 22:14 IST
Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) leader Indresh Kumar (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) leader, Indresh Kumar, highlighted the necessity of national unity for India's progress, suggesting a collective Indian identity as a remedy to communal strife. This statement, made on Saturday, underscored the potential of unified national sentiment to end religious and political divides.

Amid subtle criticism, Kumar pointed fingers at opposition parties, accusing them of engaging in vote-bank politics driven by caste and religion. According to Kumar, such tactics threaten the unity of the Indian identity and are detrimental to the nation's cohesion.

His comments came in response to the Karnataka cabinet's amendment proposal to the Karnataka Transparency in Public Procurement (KTPP) Act, aimed at reserving four percent of tenders for Muslim contractors. BJP's national spokesperson, Shahzad Poonawalla, expressed strong opposition, accusing Congress of appeasement and religious favoritism. However, the state clarified that the reservation includes all minority communities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

