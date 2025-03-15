Left Menu

Karnataka's Controversial 4% Muslim Quota Sparks BJP Outrage

BJP MP Praveen Khandelwal criticized Karnataka's government for approving a 4% reservation for Muslims in government contracts. The amendment to the Karnataka Transparency in Public Procurement Act, announced by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, has spurred accusations of appeasement politics from the BJP, raising concerns about its broader implications.

In a move that has ignited political tensions, the Karnataka government has sanctioned a four percent reservation for Muslims in government contracts. This decision, led by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, has encountered sharp criticism from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), with MP Praveen Khandelwal questioning the exclusion of other communities in the allocation of benefits.

The amendment to the Karnataka Transparency in Public Procurement Act was finalized during a Cabinet meeting, aimed at providing reserved slots for Muslim contractors under Category-II B. Official sources indicate that this legislative change will be introduced in the ongoing Assembly session.

While the Karnataka government underscores the move as part of an inclusive policy in public procurement, BJP leaders, including Mahesh Tenginkai and Ravi Shankar Prasad, have labeled it as 'appeasement politics.' The policy has raised alarms about its potential national reverberations, exemplifying political divisions on affirmative action.

