No Religious Concessions: A Call for Inclusive Reservation Policies

Maulana Sajid Rashidi, the President of the All India Imam Association, has voiced his opposition to religious concessions, urging instead for need-based reservations. He believes that opportunities should be extended to all those in poverty, regardless of their religious affiliation, to ensure equitable societal progress.

In a wider political context, Rashidi criticized all political parties, including the Bharatiya Janata Party and the Congress, accusing them of indulging in divisive appeasement politics. Rashidi noted that such tactics detract from fostering genuine support for the underprivileged in India.

In support of Rashidi's stance, RSS leader Indresh Kumar emphasized the importance of Indian unity, suggesting that overcoming religious and caste-based divisions is crucial for the country's advancement. His remarks came amidst a political debate following Karnataka's decision to amend the KTPP Act to include reservations for minority and backward communities.

(With inputs from agencies.)