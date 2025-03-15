BJP Blames TMC for Holi Clashes in Birbhum: Internet Shutdown Criticized
BJP spokesperson Samik Bhattacharya accused the West Bengal government and police for clashes during Holi in Birbhum, challenging the prohibition of festivities post-11 AM. BJP MLA Agnimitra Paul criticized Mamata Banerjee’s “appeasement politics” after internet services were suspended, alleging efforts to suppress the truth.
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Rajya Sabha MP and spokesperson Samik Bhattacharya launched a scathing critique against the Trinamool Congress (TMC) and the state's police force following a violent incident in Birbhum during Holi celebrations, pinning the blame on the TMC government.
Bhattacharya questioned the unusual directive that halted public Holi celebrations past 11 am, arguing that such measures reflect a governmental bias against Hindu festivities. He claimed similar incidents didn't occur two decades ago when communities celebrated together peacefully.
BJP MLA Agnimitra Paul echoed these concerns, accusing the Mamata Banerjee administration of appeasement politics. She questioned why such violence predominantly occurs during Hindu festivities and expressed alarm at the suspension of internet services in Sainthia, doubting its intention to stifle the truth.
Several areas, including Sainthia town and five surrounding Gram Panchayats, faced an internet and voice-over-Internet telephony shutdown from March 14 to March 17, a move justified as a preemptive step to curb the spread of rumors amid unrest.
The prohibitory order from the state's Home and Hill Affairs Department cited maintaining public order as a priority, while assuring that traditional telecommunication, voice calls, and SMS remain unaffected, ensuring continuous knowledge dissemination.
