Left Menu

BJP Blames TMC for Holi Clashes in Birbhum: Internet Shutdown Criticized

BJP spokesperson Samik Bhattacharya accused the West Bengal government and police for clashes during Holi in Birbhum, challenging the prohibition of festivities post-11 AM. BJP MLA Agnimitra Paul criticized Mamata Banerjee’s “appeasement politics” after internet services were suspended, alleging efforts to suppress the truth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-03-2025 23:30 IST | Created: 15-03-2025 23:30 IST
BJP Blames TMC for Holi Clashes in Birbhum: Internet Shutdown Criticized
BJP Rajya Sabha MP Samik Bhattacharya (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Rajya Sabha MP and spokesperson Samik Bhattacharya launched a scathing critique against the Trinamool Congress (TMC) and the state's police force following a violent incident in Birbhum during Holi celebrations, pinning the blame on the TMC government.

Bhattacharya questioned the unusual directive that halted public Holi celebrations past 11 am, arguing that such measures reflect a governmental bias against Hindu festivities. He claimed similar incidents didn't occur two decades ago when communities celebrated together peacefully.

BJP MLA Agnimitra Paul echoed these concerns, accusing the Mamata Banerjee administration of appeasement politics. She questioned why such violence predominantly occurs during Hindu festivities and expressed alarm at the suspension of internet services in Sainthia, doubting its intention to stifle the truth.

Several areas, including Sainthia town and five surrounding Gram Panchayats, faced an internet and voice-over-Internet telephony shutdown from March 14 to March 17, a move justified as a preemptive step to curb the spread of rumors amid unrest.

The prohibitory order from the state's Home and Hill Affairs Department cited maintaining public order as a priority, while assuring that traditional telecommunication, voice calls, and SMS remain unaffected, ensuring continuous knowledge dissemination.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Historic SpaceX Crew-10 Launch: Bringing Stranded NASA Astronauts Home

Historic SpaceX Crew-10 Launch: Bringing Stranded NASA Astronauts Home

 Global
2
Senate Passes Spending Bill Amid Democratic Dissent

Senate Passes Spending Bill Amid Democratic Dissent

 United States
3
‘Without us, there is no future’: Youth take over UN Women’s Commission

‘Without us, there is no future’: Youth take over UN Women’s Commission

 Global
4
Power Struggle: UK Steel Industry Battles High Electricity Costs

Power Struggle: UK Steel Industry Battles High Electricity Costs

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of elderly care: How remote monitoring technologies are transforming healthcare

Urban sentiment mapping: How AI and spatial analysis are transforming city planning

Role of AI in advancing wastewater management in agriculture

Smart cities and hyperspectral imaging: The future of urban sustainability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025